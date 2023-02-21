UPDATESchiphol limits the number of travelers on busy mornings during the May holidays by 5 percent. The airport reports this in a press release on Tuesday evening. KLM says in a response that it is not happy with the decision.

It says: ‘Schiphol believes that a five percent reduction of the busy morning peak is necessary to reduce the risk of unacceptable delays for travelers at check-in, security checks and passport control’.

The airport emphasizes that on peak days during the May holiday, the number of departing travelers will still be well above 70,000. That is 14 percent higher than the number of travelers who departed during the May holiday 2022 and just below the figure for 2019 (72,000), before the corona outbreak.

KLM does not have to cancel flights. However, Schiphol’s decision will mean that KLM will curb the sale of tickets on the Dutch market KLM press release

KLM reports to this website on Tuesday evening: “It is disappointing that Schiphol is now forced to limit the number of departing passengers on peak days during the May holidays, albeit on a small scale, due to widespread shortages at the airport.”

The company also writes that the network planning has already taken into account possible shortages of its own ground staff and security personnel at the airport. In the meantime, KLM sees a positive development in its own recruitment.

KLM therefore does not have to cancel any flights. However, Schiphol’s decision does mean that KLM will slow down the sale of tickets on the Dutch market.” The company emphasizes that it is ‘of the utmost importance’ that all parties at the airport continue to work on the recruitment of personnel.

The problem now mainly lies with the baggage handlers. Last year there were especially too few security guards. The management would like the pay of the tillers to increase, but Schiphol is not directly concerned with that. Handling companies work on behalf of airlines.

