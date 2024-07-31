KLMa Dutch airline, has the issue ofeco-sustainability. The planes of the aforementioned company, in fact, use and promote SAF (Sustainable Aviation Fuel). What is it? It is a fuel that instead of being derived from petroleum, it is taken from waste oils of biological origin, CO2, agricultural resources and mixed with fossil fuel. According to KLM sources, the use of SAF reduces CO2 emissions by 80%.

However, this is not KLM’s only plan for greater environmental sustainability. In fact, in 2026 the company is planning some very important tests for their aircraft. All this, without neglecting the safety of passengers, of course.

Hydrogen aircraft tests in 2026

KLM to Test Hydrogen-Powered Planes in 2026instead of fossil fuel ones. It will be the first airline to do so. The routes that will be flown will be commercial routes. KLM will not be alone, but will be supported by the Anglo-American start-up ZeroAviawhich deals with hydrogen-electric engines. ZeroAvia has already tested a flight in England, precisely from Cotswold airport for a 10-minute flight with a nineteen-seater plane. The engines were powered on one side by hydrogen and batteries and on the other by kerosene fossil fuel.

Comparison between ZA 2000 engine and Large turboprop engine

The premises awaiting the test

During the test, KLM will adopt aircraft with a ZeroAvia ZA2000 engine. According to sources from the ZeroAvia website, This engine is capable of carrying aircraft from forty to eighty seatsLooking at the table comparing the ZA2000 engine to a normal combustion engine we can see that there is a 60-80% reduction in contrails, no CO2 emissions per hour and only 60-70 kg of fuel consumption as opposed to 320-350 kg for the turboprop engine.