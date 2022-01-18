agents? A day before the fatal drama, residents of Schoolstraat are surprised when two police cars arrive. It is therefore a strange sight: in Abbenbroek, a village near Spijkenisse, something rarely happens.

The four officers park around Rachel’s corner house. She appears to be having problems with her ex-partner. The family will later explain that he refuses to give his key to the house to the Abbenbroekse. The police mediate, after which the man and woman each go their separate ways.