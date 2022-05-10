The Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) has imposed fines on three airlines, including KLM, for failing to comply with passenger rights. Customers who had booked through the bankrupt D-reizen were not refunded their canceled tickets.

‘According to the European Passenger Rights Regulation, passengers are entitled to a refund or rebooking if airlines cancel a flight. Even when that ticket was purchased through a travel agent or intermediary’, the Inspectorate states.

It was previously known that KLM would receive the fine. The height has not yet been determined. The inspectorate found fines necessary ‘to prevent passengers from being left empty-handed if the rules are insufficiently observed’. KLM CEO Elbers said in a response last year that the corona period, in which D-reizen went bankrupt, was particularly complicated for the company.

The ILT imposes the highest fine on KLM: 40,100 euros. In addition, there are fines for Cathay Pacific Airways (11,800 euros) and Singapore Airlines (22,400 euros). An order subject to periodic penalty payments has also been imposed on KLM, which can amount to a total of 500,000 euros.