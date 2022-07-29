Although the problems at Schiphol are decreasing, the consequences of personnel shortages in aviation will be felt for a long time, just like elsewhere in society. That is what the new KLM CEO Marjan Rintel expects. “We are working on creating peace and stability. Is it good enough? No, it’s not yet, but it’s getting better every week.”

Rintel has been the boss at KLM since the beginning of this month. She already digitally apologized to customers of the airline because KLM did not offer the service that customers are used to. There was also a malfunction in Schiphol’s baggage system, which caused a week of problems.

suitcase chaos

The suitcase problems at Schiphol, which have been going on for some time, are a 'domino effect', explains Rintel. "People stood in line for a long time and sometimes didn't make their flight, but then their bags were already on the flight. Or the suitcases didn't go along while people did fly." Such problems do not only exist at Schiphol and not only at KLM, emphasizes Rintel. "It takes a lot of extra work, which also makes it more difficult to get back to a normal service level."

Because KLM, among other things, canceled some of the flights and sold fewer tickets, things are getting better. ,,If you have a predictable product, it becomes easier. That is peace and stability.” That is also necessary because the chaos from the May holiday was also ‘difficult for many KLM colleagues’ that Rintel spoke to in recent weeks.

And so more of those colleagues are needed. “We are recruiting staff with all our might,” said the top woman. “But we also have to think about how we deal with this in the long term in aviation.”

Gain

Despite the problems at Schiphol, which cost KLM tens of millions of euros in compensation for travelers, the Dutch airline is doing well for the time being. For the fourth consecutive quarter, there was an operating profit. It is now back to the level it was before the corona crisis, even now that there is no longer NOW corona support, says financial director Erik Swelheim. This profit meant that KLM was able to repay the government loan in its entirety.

For the first time since the corona crisis, aviation group Air France-KLM was able to record a profit. Because after KLM, Air France was also able to submit black figures due to the strong recovery in demand for air travel. KLM expects to be able to continue this positive trend in the third quarter as well. “There are still a lot of bookings coming in. We have maintained our network in bad times and we are now reaping the benefits,” says Swelheim.

After the repayment of the state aid, the repayment of the deferred wage tax is now due. That will happen from October. In total, KLM still has to pay about 1.5 billion euros in tax from the corona period.

