Schiphol Airport has asked all airlines to take measures this weekend to prevent crowds like last weekend. This is what airline KLM says in a message to its staff. The airline says it expects to cancel flights on Friday. It is not yet known how many flights there are.

‘KLM will shortly be meeting with Schiphol to discuss which more structural solutions they have in mind’, the internal memo states. The airline emphasizes that it remains important that passengers arrive at the airport on time.

Last weekend, Schiphol was faced with great crowds due to a wild strike among staff. As a result, flights were delayed or cancelled, and passengers' luggage could not be carried or had to be forwarded to destinations. Last week, the airport was still troubled by the aftermath of the strike, KLM also says. According to KLM, the crowds of the past few days are due to shortages of staff at security, causing long queues.

Schiphol confirms that it is in talks with airlines about a solution to ‘relieve the pressure on the entire system’. According to a spokesperson, it is not yet clear how many fewer passengers will have to come to the airport next weekend to keep everything manageable.

The spokesman says that staff shortages are the main cause of the problems at Schiphol. “We recruited very hard, but the labor market is very tight,” he explains. “There are staff shortages across the board, from parking attendants to security.” The very first attention is now being paid to a solution for the crowds in the coming weekend. Schiphol could not yet say anything about the period after that.

Yesterday, the airport was limited to the terminals due to the large influx of travelers. That would help to manage passenger flows in the midst of all the crowds. Schiphol states that the holiday season causes more crowds. In addition, various airlines, but also other services such as security guards, suffer from staff shortages due to, among other things, illness.

Wild strike costs millions

The cost of last weekend’s strike is in the millions. Despite the fact that it concerns a strike that was not announced in advance, KLM does not intend to recover the damage from the perpetrators.

A quick calculation shows that every flight that was canceled costs KLM up to 100,000 euros. In the event of a delay of at least three hours and in the event of cancellations, for example, the airline is obliged to transfer compensation to injured passengers. This can be up to 600 euros per passenger, depending on the destination. In addition, KLM is responsible for still operating flights or rebooking passengers on another flight, as well as other costs.

