KLM airline has canceled another twelve flights today due to staff shortages. It concerns flights within Europe, says a spokeswoman. These are in addition to the 42 previously canceled flights for Sunday. Before Monday, the airline will cancel 28 flights, so 14 so-called return flights, within Europe due to staff shortages.

Like other airlines, such as easyJet and subsidiary Transavia, KLM suffers a lot from staff shortages, but also from absenteeism due to illness. That is why the airline has recently canceled more flights to relieve the workload for staff. As a result, not only are fewer aircraft departing from Schiphol, but fewer aircraft are also arriving.

Schiphol Airport once again announced that it is also busy at the airport today. ,,It’s just a busy day as we have seen in recent weeks. We deploy as many colleagues as possible so that all passengers catch their flight on time,” said a spokesman.

peak day

The pressure gauge of the airport’s website states that today is a peak day, with passengers having to queue ‘much longer’ at check-in counters, security and passport control. For tomorrow the pressure meter indicates a busy day, again with long lines.

Schiphol had previously said that it would become busier from the May holiday towards the summer, especially at weekends. This can lead to long queues at peak times. Weekends are usually busier than weekdays.

During the May holiday, a lack of staff in support services such as security caused chaos at the airport. A wildcat strike among cargo and baggage handlers further disrupted the flight schedule.