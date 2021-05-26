Dutch airline, KLM is adding a new Palma-Amsterdam route to its roster from June 26.

KLM will fly to and from the Island every two weeks using Embraer 90 aircraft, which can carry 100 people and there will be daily flights from July 5.

Flights to and from Ibiza will be increased to three times a week from June and if there’s a rise in demand more flights will be added to the roster.

The airline says flights from the Netherlands to Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Madrid, Malaga, Alicante and Valencia will also be available this summer.

Air France has announced that its adding flights from Paris to Palma and Ibiza to its summer schedule.