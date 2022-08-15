Vitali Klitschko said that he divorced his wife Natalia after 26 years of marriage

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko in an interview with the publication “Babel” said that he divorced his wife Natalia after 26 years of marriage.

According to Klitschko, for many years he and his wife have been living in different countries, the spouses have different interests. “We have decided to make it official. This is the wish of both parties. We still have a good relationship, we respect each other, the children are already adults, and life goes on, ”he shared.

When asked by a journalist about whether his heart was free, Klitschko replied that it was occupied by Kyiv and quoted the words from the song “How can I not love you, my Kyiv!”, Which is the unofficial anthem of the Ukrainian capital.

Vitaly and Natalia have three children: Yegor-Deniel (born in 2000), Elizabeth-Victoria (2002) and Maxim (2005). The ex-wife of Klitschko lives in Germany, the children study abroad.

Also during an interview with the publication, Klitschko shared that the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky threatened him with deprivation of citizenship. According to him, the threat came after he signed an open letter to the president with a request to return citizenship to the head of the territorial defense of the Dnieper, Gennady Korban.