On December 29, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported damage to the building of the Lukyanovskaya metro station. In his Telegram channel, he noted that the station works as a shelter; trains pass through it without stopping.

In addition, eyewitnesses reported a series of powerful explosions in the morning; columns of smoke were visible in the city. In particular, the sounds of explosions were heard in the area of ​​the Artem military plant, not far from Lukyanovskaya.

Earlier that day, Klitschko announced the operation of the air defense system in Kyiv.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not comment on this information.

Currently, an air raid alert has been declared throughout Ukraine. Explosions were reported in Lviv. The same sounds were heard in Kharkov and Cherkessy. The mayor of Kharkov, Igor Terekhov, informed about six explosions.

The Russian Armed Forces began striking critical Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on October 10 last year. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted then, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean Bridge.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.