Wladimir Klitschko calls for support for Ukraine – also from the USA. Anyone who observes passively is part of the invasion.

Kyiv – Vitaly Klitschko*, 50, fights as mayor of Kyiv at the center of the war* against the invasion of Russia* in the Ukraine*. He and his brother, Wladimir, 45, address the international community in cell phone videos and TV appearances. “I am Wladimir Klitschko and I address the whole world. (…) (the war) is happening in the heart of Europe. There is no time to wait (…) You must act now.”

Two brothers who were stars of international sport, heavyweight boxers, live a life they don’t have to lead. They could sit in villas in the South Seas, enjoying their wealth. But they fight in the capital Kyiv*, they are in the middle Ukraine conflict*, in a war. The fighting spirit of the Ukrainians is unbroken, says Wladimir Klitschko in a video interview with the American news channel Newsmax TV*.

Ukraine war: Wladimir Klitschko sees Ukrainian fighting spirit unbroken

“We will win this war. We will protect our country, our home and our children. Ukraine is a free nation and that’s what we stand for,” says Wladimir Klitschko in an interview. And indeed she wins Ukraine back country according to latest reports*. Voices are raised from many sides, Wladimir Putin* got himself misjudged with his war of aggression*.

The Russian armed forces have not yet succeeded in taking Kyiv. According to Klitschko, the reason is, among other things, the reasons for which the Russian soldiers go into battle: while they are only concerned with a task and payment, the Ukrainians are fighting for their country and their freedom.

Wladimir Klitschko in the fight for Ukraine: Those who watch passively are part of the invasion

Support from the international community, which Wladimir Klitschko demands in an interview, also from the USA*. The show’s TV host, Eric Bolling, finally asks his opinion on the stance taken by some of his colleagues that the United States has nothing to do with the war in Ukraine. Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and other Americans, among others, openly opposed supporting Ukraine militarily.

Wladimir Klitschko replies with determination: “Anyone who passively observes what is happening and represents the same values ​​of freedom (…) is part of the invasion. He also has blood on his hands.” Not only that, he also describes any business relationship with Russia as aid: “Anyone who still does business and trade with Russia and does not isolate Russia economically is delivering bullets and rockets into the hands of the Russian army who are killing (Ukrainians) today.” (na) fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.