Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko commented on his plans for the presidential elections in Ukraine in 2024. It is reported by Telegram-channel “Strana.ua”.

He said he had not yet decided whether to run for president, calling the issue speculative. According to Klitschko, the potential nomination of his candidacy for the presidency of Ukraine makes the current leader of the country, Volodymyr Zelensky, pretty nervous.

“Why speculate about this at all? And then the president gets nervous. I have never said that Klitschko is going to the presidency. And then searches begin, various speculations, politicians get nervous. Why are you doing this?” – explained the mayor.

He also added that the election race will be fierce, and being president is not a reward, but a test that not everyone can pass.

Earlier, Zelensky said that there were no competitors among politicians for him in the next presidential elections. When asked whether Vitali Klitschko could become his rival, the president advised the mayor to focus on solving the city’s infrastructure problems.

On May 18, Vitali Klitschko said that armed people broke into his house on Bohdan Khmelnitsky Street, but came to search the apartment two floors below. Law enforcers said that the searches were not carried out in Klitschko’s home. The mayor himself considered the visit of the security officials to the entrance of his house “psychological pressure” from the top leadership.