Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in an interview with a German magazine Spiegel On December 30, he explained why he did not know if there was electricity in his apartment.

“Yesterday I was asked if there is electricity in my apartment. I couldn’t even answer that question because I hadn’t been home for three days. Sometimes I sleep in the office, sometimes with friends. Wherever the night finds me, I will spend the night, ”he answered.

The Kyiv mayor added that he monitors the situation with electricity dozens of times a day.

“Power supply deficit is 50%. In some cases, we turn off the electricity in one area to turn it on in another, and vice versa. The situation is difficult, but under control,” he assured.

The mayor of the capital of Ukraine added that, according to estimates of mobile phones used in the city, 3.8 million people lived in the city until the end of February, in March – less than a million, in July – 2 – 2.5 million, now – 3.6 million people. Of these, about 300,000 are refugees from other parts of the country.

At the same time, on December 26, a former adviser to the President of Ukraine, economist Oleg Soskin, said that Kyiv was turning into a ghost town due to the massive outflow of the population. He pointed to the stoppage of production, the lack of electricity and heating in large settlements and urged Ukrainians to leave such cities.

On December 21, the head of the energy company YASNO, which is part of the DTEK holding, Sergey Kovalenko, said that the most difficult situation with electricity supply is currently observed in Kyiv, where 60% of transformers are out of order. He explained that damaged high-voltage equipment does not allow the Ukrainian capital to receive electricity from the country’s energy system.

In October, Russian troops began to strike at military command and control facilities and related energy and communications facilities in Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular, on the Crimean bridge.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted in turn that Russia does not launch missile strikes on social facilities in Ukraine, all hit targets are related to military potential.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014.

