Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kiev, has a clear opinion on former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder’s lobbying work. © Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

The mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, commented on the Ukraine conflict with Putin, the risk of war and called for former Chancellor Schröder to be banned from lobbying.

Berlin – The mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, has expressed his disappointment with Germany’s adherence to the controversial Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline and the ban on arms supplies to Ukraine.

“This is failure to provide assistance and betrayal of friends in a dramatic situation in which our country is threatened by Russian troops from several borders,” Klitschko wrote in a guest post for “Bild”.

Ukraine had recently asked Germany several times for arms deliveries. Berlin had repeatedly rejected this. With a view to Nord Stream 2, representatives of the federal government, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), recently emphasized that in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, all possible sanctions would be up for discussion.

Klitschko also called for a ban on lobbying for former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder. “Clear signals are now needed from the most important country in Europe,” wrote Klitschko. “Germany should ensure that lobbyists like former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder are legally banned from continuing to work for the Russian regime. Those would be sanctions that would really hurt many.” Schröder is the head of the Nord Stream supervisory board. At Nord Stream 2 he is Chairman of the Board of Directors. dpa