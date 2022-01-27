Home page politics

In order to be able to defend itself in the event of an attack by Russia, Ukraine is demanding weapons. The Ukraine crisis is being debated in the Bundestag.

stokes for weeks Russia* With a massive deployment of his troops on the border with Ukraine, he was concerned about an impending attack.

Russia’s President Wladimir Putin* justifies the action by saying that they feel threatened by NATO and the threat of Ukraine’s accession.

In the USA* and also in Bundestag* is debated about possible measures against Russia.

Kiev/Berlin – In the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Germany has clearly spoken out against the delivery of defense weapons to Ukraine, which is met with incomprehension, especially by the eastern allies. The Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin Andriy Melnyk described the fact that instead of the required warships and air defense systems for defense purposes only protective equipment had been promised as a “drop in the bucket” and “purely a symbolic gesture”.

Kiev’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko, for example, called Germany’s commitment to supply 5,000 military protective helmets to the tabloid Bild on Wednesday (January 26, 2022) as an “absolute joke”. Germany’s Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD*) he accused of not having understood that Ukraine “was dealing with a perfectly equipped Russian army”. In a guest article for the tabloid, Klitschko accused German politicians of “failing to provide assistance” and “betraying friends”.

Conflict with Russia: Majority of Germans are against arms deliveries to Ukraine

In the German population, however, a majority of people support the federal government’s decision not to supply weapons. This was the result of a survey by the polling institute YouGov, in which 59 percent of the participants spoke out against arms deliveries to Ukraine. Only 20 percent called for a rethinking of German politics in the survey, 21 percent gave no information.

The situation on the Ukrainian border was also debated in the Bundestag on Thursday (01/27/2022). The Foreign Minister confirmed Annalena Bärbock* (Green*) the German government’s decision not to supply weapons and dismissed allegations that Germany was not providing sufficient support to Ukraine. She referred to economic support and cooperation, but also to military aid. In addition, Germany is currently involved in the repair of a protective bunker near Odessa and in the training of Ukrainian armed forces.

Conflict between Russia and Ukraine: Baerbock threatens tough response to aggression

In the event of an attack on Ukraine, Baerbock threatened a harsh response in her contribution to the Bundestag debate. “We have a wide range of responses, including Nord Stream 2, for new aggression,” Baerbock said View of the Russian-German gas pipeline*. “Yes, we want dialogue at all times,” stressed Baerbock. But it is also about “hardness, which makes it unmistakably clear: the cornerstones of the European peace order are non-negotiable,” said the minister. Germany and its allies had “made it very clear that renewed military action against Ukraine would have massive consequences for Russia.”

Because of the massive Russian troop deployment on the border with Ukraine, Kiev and the West fear a Russian attack. Moscow rejects the allegations and says it feels threatened by Ukraine and NATO. In order to ensure a peaceful de-escalation of the conflict, Germany, France* and Ukraine those launched in 2014 Talks with Russia in the Normandy format* resumed which had been on hold since 2019. Ukraine sees this as “good news” and a sign of Moscow’s efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine crisis, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Copenhagen on Thursday. (ska with dpa/AFP)*fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA