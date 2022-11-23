Mayor of Kyiv Klitschko called the coming winter the worst for the city since World War II

The coming winter could be the worst for Kyiv since World War II, said in an interview Bild mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko. He also said that they should prepare for the worst-case scenario.

“We have to prepare for the worst-case scenario as well. This can happen if there is a widespread power outage and the temperature is even lower. Then part of the city will have to be evacuated, but we don’t want it to go that far,” the Ukrainian mayor said.