Kyiv Mayor Klitschko Calls Iryna Farion’s Murder a Provocation and a Challenge to Democracy

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called the murder of former Verkhovna Rada deputy Iryna Farion a provocation. He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“Violence is not a method to fight opponents and those who think differently,” he said. According to him, Farion’s murder is a challenge to the law enforcement system, democracy and stability in the country.

Klitschko noted that all circumstances of the incident must be promptly investigated, and the results of the investigation must be open to the public.

Earlier, it was reported that Farion died in a hospital in Lviv after an assassination attempt on her on Friday, July 19. As reported by local journalist Marta Oliyarnik, the ex-parliamentarian was shot in the temple. The information about the death of 60-year-old Farion was confirmed by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, as well as the mayor of the city Andriy Sadovyi.