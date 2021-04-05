Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel announced the threat of a collapse of the medical system in the capital.

According to him, Kiev “very close” came to this danger. “Today our hospitals are almost completely full, a large number of people with a complex course of the disease are in hospitals,” Klitschko said.

That is why the authorities restrict the movement of people in Kiev, the mayor stressed. “Today people complain that they cannot get there, and then they will complain that the doctors did not provide assistance, and the person died,” he said.

Earlier, the Kiev police stopped letting citizens into the metro, buses and trams without presenting a special pass allowing them to go to work during a lockdown due to the coronavirus. As journalists report, as a result, queues formed at the bus stops, taxi prices tripled, and the city was jammed with many kilometers of traffic jams.

The actions of the Kiev authorities were criticized in the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky.