Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a possible extension of the total quarantine regime in Kyiv until mid-May, if the spread of coronavirus in the city does not decrease in the coming days, Strana.ua writes.

According to the politician, although he personally does not make decisions about the lockdown, the city authorities are still considering extending the restrictions due to the burden on the healthcare sector and record rates of morbidity. “We will proceed from the morbidity figures. If the wave of morbidity continues, I do not exclude that this may happen, “said Klitschko.

He explained that to date, the quarantine in the Ukrainian capital lasts only the fourth day, and experts will be able to assess its effectiveness not earlier than next week. “If the dynamics decrease, then the quarantine restrictions will operate, as was introduced, until the 16th,” the mayor said.

The total quarantine regime in the Ukrainian capital was announced for the period from 5 to 16 April. At this time, the work of kindergartens and schools, catering establishments, fairs and markets was stopped. The head of the city believes that this is the only way to stop the spread of the “rapid wave” of coronavirus.

At the same time, on the morning of April 5, the townspeople began to complain about the queues in public transport and many kilometers of traffic jams. Also, due to the increased demand, taxi services almost tripled in price, and users of social networks began to resent the lengthy process of issuing a pass or the complete impossibility of obtaining it.

In response, Klitschko said that the medical system in Kiev was on the verge of collapse and urged Ukrainians to accept the current state of affairs. “Today people complain that they cannot get there, and then they will complain that the doctors did not provide assistance and the person died,” he said.