The agitator of the Ukrainian party “UDAR” was attacked in Kiev, the man was hospitalized in a critical condition. The leader of the political force, the mayor of Kiev Vitaliy Klichkov wrote about this on October 14 in his Telegram channel.

According to him, the victim was attacked with a knife while distributing party newspapers in the Solomensky district of Kiev. The wounded man’s name is Stanislav, he took part in hostilities in Donbass, Klitschko noted.

“Doctors are fighting for his life,” added the mayor of the Ukrainian capital. The attacker was promptly detained by the police.

Local elections are scheduled for October 25 in Ukraine. For the first time, citizens will elect deputies to councils of all levels from communities: deputies of rural, settlement, city councils, as well as rural, settlement, city heads. Elections will also be held in 119 district councils.

In early October, the Verkhovna Rada admitted that in the event of an increase in the number of patients with coronavirus in the country, a state of emergency could be declared and local elections canceled.