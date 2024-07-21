Klitschko said that any decision by Zelensky threatens political suicide

A referendum may be held in Ukraine to achieve peace. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has allowed for such a possibility. At the same time, he pointed out the downsides of such a decision, considering that any step by the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to resolve the military conflict carries risks for him.

In addition, Klitschko again criticized the country’s leader for, in his opinion, concentrating too much power in his hands, and assessed his relationship with him.

Klitschko predicted the next months will be very difficult for Zelensky

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Klitschko assumedthat Zelensky will probably have to resort to a referendum for the sake of a settlement. The mayor of the capital did not specify what exactly might be put to the nationwide poll, but it is assumed that these could be territorial concessions.

I do not think that he [Зеленский] will be able to come to such painful and important agreements on its own, without popular legitimization Vitaliy KlichkoMayor of Kyiv

He also named a possible way out of the situation for Zelensky – the creation of a government of national unity, similar to the one formed in Israel after the Hamas attack on October 7 last year. “However, I am not sure that he is ready to give up the centralized power in his hands that martial law guaranteed him,” Klitschko added.

The capital’s mayor believed that the next few months would be very difficult for Zelensky. “Should he continue the war with new destruction or consider the possibility of a territorial compromise with [президентом России Владимиром] Putin? And how can we explain to the country that we need to give up pieces of our territory that cost the lives of thousands of our heroes? Whatever step he takes, our president risks committing political suicide. The situation is becoming increasingly complicated,” the politician asked.

Kyiv Mayor Again Condemns President for Centralizing Power

Klitschko also once again criticized Zelensky for excessive centralization of power and the loss of the role of parliament. As an example, he cited Zelensky’s actual dismissal of former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny, which he had also previously condemned due to the popularity of the high-ranking military man and the fact that the president was unable to explain this decision.

Vitaliy Klichko Photo: Efrem Lukatsky / AP

At the same time, Klitschko believes that there is no need to hold presidential elections in the country now. “Nobody needs them now, not even the most critical people of the president. Today’s elections will only play into Putin’s hands, they will divide Ukraine and weaken us,” the mayor believed. He only called for avoiding the situation where all important decisions are transferred only to the presidential administration.

Answering a question about their relationship, Klitschko said that he had always had a great relationship with Zelensky. “It is he who has a bad relationship with me,” he considered.

The mayor has previously criticized the political regime in power under Zelensky. According to him, the country is now moving in the wrong direction – moving away from the democratic principles for which it was supposed to fight, and becoming increasingly authoritarian.

Klitschko said that he would have to “work with” Trump if he is re-elected

Asked if he was afraid of Donald Trump’s possible victory in the US presidential election, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital replied that they “will have to work with him if he is elected.”

“But I wouldn’t rush, because we are now in the dust of the election campaign. What is said about Ukraine before the vote will be completely different after the elections,” Klitschko considered, claiming that the US Republican Party, despite its criticism of support for Ukraine, “has always been anti-Russian.” “Everyone in Washington knows very well that the Russian dictatorship is a danger to Western democratic societies,” the mayor said.