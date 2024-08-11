Track and field athlete Klishina: everyone is proud of Andreeva and Schneider, who won silver at the Games

Russian long jumper Darya Klishina assessed the performance of her compatriots at the 2024 Olympic Games. Her words are quoted by “Championship”.

Klishina shared that she was only present at the long jump tournament, but knows about the success of Russian tennis players Mirra Andreeva and Diana Schneider. “I can’t judge whether they could have won gold, but a medal at the Olympics is in any case a huge success and achievement that is worth being proud of. And all the Russian media write that these are our girls and they won silver,” the athlete said, adding that everyone is proud of the girls.

Andreeva and Schneider are the only Russians to win medals at the Olympics, finishing second in the women’s doubles.

A total of 15 Russian athletes competed in the tournament in Paris. They were admitted to the competition as neutrals.