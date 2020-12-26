Andrey Klishas, ​​the head of the Federation Council committee on legislation, approved the ruling of the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation on international arbitration. According to him, it will affect all international treaties that have not been ratified by the Russian parliament, transfers RIA News.

Earlier, the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation, at the request of the government, issued a ruling on disputes between the Russian authorities and foreign investors. As the lawyers explained, such disagreements are resolved in international arbitration strictly after the ratification of the international agreement of Russia and the adoption of the corresponding federal law.