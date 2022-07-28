Andrey Klishas, ​​chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, said that in the autumn the parliament could consider the issue of integrating new territories. He spoke about this on July 28 in Telegram.

“I fully admit that the most important task of the autumn session of parliament this year will be the integration of new territories into the legal space of the Russian Federation,” he wrote.

On the eve of the head of the Public Chamber of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Alexander Kofman, said that a referendum on its entry into Russia could be held in mid-September. He noted that the voting will take place after the entire territory of the state is liberated at the end of August.

On July 26, a referendum on joining Russia was promised in the Kherson region. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the military-civilian administration (CAA) of the region, said that the will of the inhabitants would take place, despite the threats from Ukraine.

On July 25, Volodymyr Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia region’s CAA, announced the preliminary time for the referendum on the region’s joining Russia for the first half of September this year. Stremousov noted that the regions could hold their referendums on the same day.

Zaporozhye region was partially liberated by Russian troops during a special operation to protect Donbass, launched on February 24. The Kherson region was liberated at the very beginning of the special operation. The situation in Donbass escalated significantly in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to Russia and turned to Moscow for help.

