Munich (dpa)

Former German soccer star Juergen Klinsmann expressed hope that Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski would break the German league goals record for Gerd Muller.

In an interview with the portal «Bundesliga. Com », the former coach of the German national team said that the Polish striker is a” real phenomenon. “

It is noteworthy that the goals of Lewandowski, who won the award for best player in the world, in the German League have now reached 39 goals, one goal difference from Muller’s score.

Bayern Munich faces Freiburg today, where Lewandowski can equal or exceed the record set by Mueller in the 1972/71 season.

Klinsmann, the former Bayern coach, said the way Lewandowski played throughout his career was excellent, but what he did in recent years was really unbelievable, and he’s a great model.

Klinsmann added that Lewandowski is a character who has a constant thirst for scoring, and he never feels satisfied, he always strives to achieve the next goal and the next goal, and he deserves all the honor in the world, and I hope he can break the record of Gerd Muller.

At the same time, Klinsmann considered Muller to be the greatest striker that we had in Germany, pointing out that he was ten years old when Muller scored the winning goal in the 1974 World Cup Final, and said: The first thing we did as young children after the match, in which Germany won the Cup. The world, is that we ran to the streets and played ball and we all were copying him, and he continued that he was on his way at the time to become a striker, which is why I imitated Gerd Muller so well as a little kid.