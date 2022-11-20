Doha (AFP)

Former German football star Jurgen Klinsmann predicted a World Cup full of surprises in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, indicating that unfiltered teams might go far in the tournament.

Qatar, the host country, will meet Ecuador in the opening match at Al-Bayt Stadium on Sunday, in the first tournament to be held in late autumn and also the first in the Arab world and the Middle East.

The usual date for the tournament was moved from June and July to the middle of the European Championships season, due to the high summer temperatures in the Gulf country.

Klinsmann, 58, said at a press conference in Doha: “I think that the current edition may witness many surprises from unfiltered teams, perhaps an African or Asian team. If he has the courage, maybe he can go far in this tournament.”

He continued, “The current World Cup is not a version of retreating into defense, rather it encourages you to be brave and move forward.”

He explained, “I don’t think you can go far if you adopt a purely defensive style.”

He concluded, “In general, I believe that we will witness a tournament of high quality, very high, because the players did not need a long preparation period, as was the case in previous versions.”

Klinsmann was one of the pillars of the West Germany national team, which was crowned world champion in 1990 in Italy, before supervising his country’s national team in the World Cup hosted by his country in 2006, in which his team finished third.

He also oversaw the training of the United States national team in the 2014 Brazil edition.

In the current version, Klinsmann will be a member of the technical committee that analyzes matches in the tournament.

The committee is chaired by former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger, and also consists of Alberto Zaccheroni (Italy), Do-Re Cha (South Korea), Sunday Oliseh (Nigeria), Fred Mondragon (Colombia) and Pascal Zuberbeller (Switzerland), and will be supported in their duties by the Head of Performance Program Senior at FIFA Ulf Shot, Head of FIFA Football Performance and Analysis Program Chris Loxton, as well as a team of football analysts, engineers, data scientists and performance analysts.

In addition to analyzing the events on the field, the technical studies group will study the trends and changes that affect the future of the game and the extent of their repercussions on the qualification of coaches and the development of talents.

Wenger explained that, saying: “We want to describe, analyze and interpret what is happening on the field in order to inspire technical experts first and football fans in general, and not only will we collect more data than we used to collect before, but we also aim to find the right balance between technical expertise and data.” We also want to inform the viewers of our technical observations directly and during the tournament, and not months after its end.