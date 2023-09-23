DHe SPD chairman Lars Klingbeil has spoken out against supposed patent solutions to the issue of irregular migration. “I refuse to act as if there is a magic measure,” Klingbeil told “Bild am Sonntag”. “That delivers a populist headline, but it doesn’t mean that even one less person comes to Germany.”

Klingbeil spoke out in favor of faster procedures so that refugees have clarity as to whether they can stay and work here – or have to leave again. More migration agreements should be negotiated with countries of origin and smugglers should be combated better. The idea of ​​Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) to control the borders with the Czech Republic and Poland more closely was also “exactly right”.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz had previously called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to find a solution to the issue together with the Union. “I offer you: Let’s do this together, and if you can’t do it with the Greens, then throw them out, then we’ll do it with you – but we have to solve this problem,” he said at the CSU party conference on Saturday in Munich.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Hesse, Tarek Al-Wazir (Greens), spoke of difficult but also unavoidable decisions. Anyone who does not have the right to remain at the end of a procedure will have to leave the country again, said the Green Party’s top candidate in the upcoming state elections to the Editorial Network Germany (RND). “We have to enforce that too if we want to protect the right to asylum.”







Overburdened states and municipalities

There have recently been increasing warnings of overload from states and municipalities. By the end of August, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees registered more than 204,000 initial applications for asylum – an increase of 77 percent compared to the same period last year. In addition, because of the Russian war, more than a million people from Ukraine sought protection in Germany without having to apply for asylum.

The topic has also become more important among the population. In a representative survey by the opinion research institute Insa for “Bild am Sonntag”, 51 percent of those surveyed demanded that the federal government must ensure that migration is controlled and limited. In December it was still 33 percent.