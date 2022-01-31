Home page politics

Lars Klingbeil, chairman of the SPD, speaks at a press conference on the retreat of the SPD presidium. (Archive image) © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Where is the SPD going in the Ukraine crisis? Party leadership and chancellor have given a position. But not everyone goes along with it.

Berlin – After a top meeting of the SPD on the Ukraine crisis, party leader Lars Klingbeil sees the course of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the party leadership as confirmed.

“We say very clearly who is causing the escalation. We say clearly: All options are on the table. And now it’s about organizing diplomacy and peace,” said Klingbeil after consultations with 20 leading social democrats from the federal and state governments on Monday evening in the ARD “Tagesthemen”. This is the common path of the SPD, “and it is supported by everyone who has taken and is taking on responsibility in social democracy”.

In view of the dissenting voices of former SPD chairmen such as former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder or ex-Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, Klingbeil made it clear that the two current party chairmen would decide on the SPD’s position together with the Chancellor. “What we say applies to the entire SPD.”

Nord Stream 2 debate

According to dpa information, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig also took part in the consultations. Even after the crisis escalated, she continued to advocate for the commissioning of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany. In your country, numerous jobs depend on the project.

When asked about the possibility of sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, Klingbeil still did not name Nord Stream 2 – unlike Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from the Greens.

The federal government led by the SPD has come under increasing international criticism in recent days for its actions in the Ukraine crisis. Germany is accused of not putting enough pressure on Russia during the crisis.

Weapons deliveries canceled

Scholz (SPD) had hesitated for a long time before clearly positioning himself. Simultaneously with the threat of sanctions against Russia, he then clearly rejected the delivery of lethal weapons to Ukraine, unlike some of his allies. This has been criticized by Ukraine, but also by countries like Poland and the Baltic States. In the USA, the question is also being raised as to whether Germany is still a reliable partner.

The SPD presidium had already placed itself behind Chancellor Scholz’s line at a closed meeting a week ago. However, Schröder and Gabriel – both of whom are no longer active in party politics – broke away from the party line. Schröder accused Ukraine of “saber rattling” on Friday, and Gabriel then called for a discussion about arms deliveries “without taboos”. dpa