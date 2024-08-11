Home policy

From: Paula Voelkner

Press Split

SPD leader Lars Klingbeil in the ARD summer interviewDispute over the 2025 budget, Kursk offensive and federal election © Christophe Gateau/dpa

The Ukrainian Kursk offensive, the dispute over the 2025 budget and the upcoming federal election. SPD leader Lars Klingbeil in an ARD summer interview.

Berlin – “This whole performance that we experienced last week was completely unnecessary.” This was what SPD leader Lars Klingbeil said in ARD-Summer interview on Sunday (11 August) about the budget dispute between the traffic light coalition, which has recently entered a new round. After the traffic light leaders agreed on a draft in July, the dispute has flared up again in recent days.

The SPD leader now made demands on the coalition. ARDIn the interview, Klingbeil also spoke about the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk and the K question of the SPD and CDU for the upcoming federal election in autumn 2025.

SPD leader in summer interview: Klingbeil calls for agreement in the traffic light coalition’s budget dispute

Klingbeil demanded that the coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP reach a quick agreement in the budget dispute. “Clear expectation: the government must finish the budget next week,” said the SPD leader. The background to the renewed dispute are plans that were intended to reduce the funding gap in the budget by a total of eight billion euros.

Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) had commissioned reports on the matter due to legal and economic concerns. These partially confirmed the concerns, but also showed ways to implement at least some of the measures. Scholz recently expressed his displeasure and made it clear that a legal report on the draft budget certainly allows loans from the railway and the motorway company as a means of financing. Lindner, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) want to reach an agreement and bring about a cabinet decision by mid-August.

Ukraine offensive in Kursk: Klingbeil emphasizes right to self-defense against Russia

Klingbeil also commented on one of the big topics of the week in the interview – the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk. SPD chairman Klingbeil emphasized Ukraine’s right to self-defense. “Of course, a state that is attacked has the right to defend itself. That also means that one has the right under international law, as long as one adheres to all the rules, to advance on Russian territory.”

However, Klingbeil explained that he does not yet understand the background and motives of Ukraine. “We will certainly hear more in the next few days whether the aim is to get Russia to the negotiating table quickly, as some suspect. Whether the aim is to create unrest on the Russian side,” said Klingbeil.

After the offensive began on Tuesday, images and reports of German tanks allegedly deployed in Kursk also caused a stir. Klingbeil said: “I am not aware of any kind of restrictions. We gave the weapons to Ukraine, we said it was right for them to defend themselves.” The SPD man also spoke out in favor of further arms deliveries to Ukraine. “We are the largest European arms supplier and we must continue on this path.”

SPD leader on 2025 federal election: Klingbeil expects polarization between Scholz and Merz

In the interview, Klingbeil also looked to Germany’s future. With a view to the federal election in September 2025, he said of Olaf Scholz: “He is our chancellor, he will remain our chancellor and we will do everything we can to ensure that he becomes our chancellor again in the next federal election.” He wanted to “make it very clear” that as party leader he had an idea of ​​what the next election campaign would look like.

There will be polarization between Scholz and the – “I am assuming this” – likely Union candidate Friedrich Merz. The Union has not yet clarified the question of who should run for them as a candidate in the federal election. (dpa/pav)