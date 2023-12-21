DHe SPD chairman Lars Klingbeil has shown himself to be angry about the coalition partners' withdrawal from the top leaders' budget compromise. “It does not improve the political situation when ministers question the budget compromise five minutes after it was reached. “I learned politics in such a way that once an agreement has been reached, you defend it and promote it together,” he told the Berlin “Tagesspiegel”.

In view of violent farmers' protests against the agreed end of tax breaks for agricultural vehicles, the green head of the agriculture department, Cem Özdemir, was opposed by the ministers. Farmers in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia also blocked several motorway entrances on Thursday morning.

Klingbeil: SPD stands for compromise

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr declared the project ineligible for approval. The compromise was negotiated after weeks of struggle by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP).

There is also criticism in the SPD, but more of the implementation of the compromise by Economics Minister Habeck, who announced the end of the e-car purchase incentive with just one day's notice. Klingbeil defended this criticism: “It could have been solved differently. The deputy faction leaders did not comment on anything else. What’s important to me is that the SPD is committed to compromise, even if we would of course have imagined many things differently.”

At the same time, he called on Finance Minister Lindner to think carefully about how the climate money agreed in the coalition agreement can be introduced to relieve citizens of the rising costs of climate protection. “The mechanism for paying it out is incredibly complex, I know that. But I still expect that the Ministry of Finance will now work intensively on implementation,” he said.







He reiterated a recently made suggestion: “As long as that is not possible, we must examine alternative relief options such as increasing the commuter allowance.”