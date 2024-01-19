DHe SPD chairman Lars Klingbeil has urgently called on his party to fight against the right and for better poll numbers for the Social Democrats. “It will be a year of struggle. We will fight for the working middle. We will fight against the attempt by right-wing extremists and the AfD to destroy this country,” Klingbeil told the “Augsburger Allgemeine” on Friday. “In 2024, everyone has to step up and give everything,” he added.

The SPD, as the strongest government party, is responsible for setting the direction, said Klingbeil. “Nobody can sit back and wait for developments. And this willingness to fight is the clear expectation that I set for everyone. It doesn’t matter whether you are a member of the Bundestag or Chancellor,” Klingbeil made clear.

“The AfD endangers our prosperity”

He named three points as relevant in the fight against the AfD. The government needs to do better, argue less, explain more and make political decisions for the working middle class in the country. Secondly, politicians would have to travel more around the country and seek direct contact with the people. Ultimately, the AfD must be substantiated.

“We will work out how this country would change if the AfD could take over,” emphasized the SPD leader. “The last few weeks have clearly shown that the AfD wants to go through the country and sort out everyone whose last name or skin color doesn't suit them. And this is about people who are an integral part of our society, who work as nursing staff, as bus drivers, as Vice President of the Bundestag. So those who help keep things running all over this country.” It’s also about the fact that the AfD wants to leave the EU. “This would put a lot of jobs at risk. This party does nothing better, it endangers our prosperity and our future,” said Klingbeil.

With regard to the Federal Chancellor, Klingbeil said that Olaf Scholz is the face of this government and that he “gets the displeasure at the forefront.” That's why Scholz said that he wanted to explain government policy better and communicate it differently. “I am very sure that the Chancellor will fight his way back this year,” said Klingbeil. Klingbeil rejected speculation that the SPD could enter the federal election campaign with a candidate for chancellor other than Scholz. “There is no discussion at all, our Chancellor is Olaf Scholz. We have a close and trusting relationship. We know how difficult these times are,” he says.