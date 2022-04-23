Home page politics

Split

SPD leader Lars Klingbeil sees the Union’s actions in Ukraine policy as a tactical maneuver. © Annette Riedl/dpa

Does Ukraine get heavy weapons directly from Germany? The question has not yet been clearly answered. The Union now wants a decision in the Bundestag. SPD leader Klingbeil considers this to be party tactics.

Berlin – SPD leader Lars Klingbeil has sharply criticized the Union’s actions in the discussion about arms deliveries to Ukraine.

“I believe that this riot course will damage the Union,” he told the German Press Agency with a view to the application for arms deliveries planned by the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag. The largest opposition faction wants to have this voted on next week if possible and is also hoping for the approval of coalition politicians from the Greens and the FDP, who have spoken out in favor of arms deliveries.

The SPD sees this as a tactical maneuver. “The Union is looking for its role in the opposition. You can tell,” said Klingbeil. “There is a war in Ukraine, people are dying there. This cruel war should not be used for partisan tactical games. I hope those who also see it that way will prevail in the Union.”

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and other Green Party politicians have spoken out in favor of the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine. The FDP may vote for it at their party conference this weekend. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) initially rejected the delivery of heavy weapons from the Bundeswehr stocks. Instead, the federal government wants to finance arms deliveries from the industry and support donations from alliance partners with replacement services, training or ammunition.

Approval for Bundeswehr package required

Klingbeil also called on the Union to agree to the 100 billion euro special fund for the Bundeswehr. “I expect there will be a lot of traffic light support for that. The Union has also announced that it will support the 100 billion package.” Here, too, he says, the Union should refrain from playing party tactics. “It’s about better equipment for our soldiers and a functioning Bundeswehr,” said Klingbeil. “We’re seeing how important that is these days, also in the discussion about arms deliveries.”

more on the subject Rheinmetall wants to deliver 50 Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine Heavy weapons for Ukraine? FDP surprises with announcement – while Scholz’ SPD argues publicly Ukraine demands heavy weapons – traffic light argues

The CDU/CSU supports the rearmament of the Bundeswehr in principle. Group leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) has named six conditions for approval in the Bundestag. Among other things, two percent of the gross domestic product would have to be spent on defense on a permanent basis, and the billions would have to be invested exclusively in the troops. In addition, the Union is only willing to contribute to the necessary two-thirds majority with its votes if the coalition factions of the SPD, Greens and FDP vote in unison. dpa