The painting Give me my Facher (lady with fan), the last portrait painted by the Austrian Gustav Klimt before his unexpected death in 1918, was sold this Tuesday for 85.3 million pounds (99.2 million euros) at Sotheby’s in London, thus becoming the most expensive work auctioned to date in Europe and set a new record for the artist, a Sothby’s spokeswoman told EFE. Klimt’s painting was released this Monday for the first time since 1994 during a session dedicated to modern and contemporary art.

lady with fan surpassed the record held until now by the stylized sculpture by the Italian Alberto Giacometti WTalking Man Iwhich in 2010 was auctioned for 65 million pounds (75.5 million euros, at current exchange rates) and until now remained the most valued work at a European auction.

The portrait, which features a woman whose name has never been released, was still on an easel in Klimt’s studio when the artist died, aged 55, in Vienna. For the auction house specialists, the work combines “all the technical skill and creative exuberance” that Klimt had cultivated until 1918, when he was still in one of his highest creative moments.

An employee poses with Austrian Gustav Klimt’s ‘Dame mit Facher (Lady with a Fan)’ during a photo call at Sotheby’s auction house, London, on June 20, 2023. MATHILDE BELLENGER (AFP)

“The formality of his earlier works, which had been made to order, gave way to a new expressiveness, to an even deeper and more joyful immersion in motif, color and form,” describes the Sotheby’s catalogue. Klimt began working on portraiture in 1917, when he was already one of the most celebrated portrait painters on the continent.

Although he had no shortage of commissions and could charge more for them than most of his contemporaries, the painter still maintained a space for “freedom and spontaneity.” “This is a singular work that he painted entirely in pursuit of his own interests,” notes Sotheby’s, which sees the work as a “reflection of Klimt’s joy in painting” and a “celebration of beauty in its purest form. ”.

