From: Maximilian Hertel

Merry Christmas or “Merry Crisis”? The Climate Shakira, which is active in Germany and Austria, receives a rather practical gift from its supporters.

Munich – The best Christmas presents are the ones you really need. That seems to be the opinion of Anja Windl, a member of the Last generation, have taken to heart. At least that's what comes from an Instagram story that the activist also known as “Climate Shakira” shared over the Christmas holidays.

The Bavarian-born woman was most recently in preventive detention in Austria on suspicion of serious damage to property. Both in Vienna and in Munich The 25-year-old regularly takes part in Last Generation protests. Since April of this year Climate Shakira was even threatened with deportation back to Germany because of her role in protests.

“Merry Crisis” – Climate Shakira of the “Last Generation” gets super glue for Christmas

What do you give a climate activist for Christmas? The answer can apparently be quite simple: everyday utensils such as super glue. At least that's what Anja Windl's supporters thought. The member of the “Last Generation Austria” shared a picture over the Christmas holidays Instagramin which she holds two packs of superglue in her hand and captioned it “Merry Crisis,” according to the Austrian daily oe24.at reported.

Windl also quoted a message in the Instagram story that was probably included with what some people saw as a cynical gift: “I didn't know what sand you used, otherwise I would have gotten that too.” A mixture of sand and super glue is used Last generation protests used to create a concrete-like substance that the activists used on streets or recently even stuck on airport runways.

Klima-Shakira under observation – she was “instructed not to complicate the investigation”

On November 21st and 22nd, members of the Last Generation in Austria, including Anja Windl, cemented themselves firmly in concrete on the A2 at the Vösendorf junction, the A23 southeast bypass at the Altmannsdorfer Ast and on the Wiener Ring. Shortly afterwards, Windl was arrested by the police. The public prosecutor's office requested pre-trial detention against her on suspicion of serious damage to property.

On November 24th, Windl was free again. Like the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation back then ORF reported, she was, however, “instructed not to complicate the investigation and to be available to the authorities.” It is not known whether the superglue at Christmas will be the start of new protests by the Climate Shakira. The Last Generation in Germany is already planning an action on February 3rd in Berlin in 2024. In December the last generation came along Color attacks on Christmas trees once again caused a stir and discussion.