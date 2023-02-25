Home page World

The “Last Generation” tries to draw attention to environmental problems with their actions. When an activist pours oil on the street, she slips herself.

Munich/Vienna – The group “Last Generation” causes a lot of chaos with their protest actions on the streets. She is best known for sticking to the streets. Many drivers do not like the actions at all and so there are frequent fights between the activists and the drivers. Not only do they block the streets with their sticking actions, they also grab oil, which they spread on the streets. This can be very dangerous for everyone involved, as a video shows.

Klima-Gluerin smears the road with oil – and slips on it herself

The “last generation” is also active in our neighboring country Austria. On Wednesday (February 22), climate activists smeared oil on a street at the roundabout in Vienna’s 10th district. However, this type of road blockade is not only dangerous for road users, but also for those who caused it. A video shows a young woman spreading the oil on the street. The next moment she is lying on the street because she slipped on the oil slick. The “Last Generation Austria” shared footage of the action on Twitter.

“We spilled non-toxic oil on a previously closed section of the distribution circuit,” the group said. In another tweet, the group explained that it was cooking oil. This has a high flash point, which is why the oil can only ignite if it is exposed to a temperature of over 200 degrees. The oil does not have the same properties as spilled fuel. Nevertheless, the action shows that the use of oil is not without risk.

Last Generation: Activist Pushed Away by Police

The police could then literally push the activists off the road. Presumably the lubricant was stuck under their soles, which is why the street turned into a slide surface. The fire brigade finally had to move in to clear the road of the oil. In Vienna, the “last generation of Austria” has already caused escalations. When members of the group glued themselves to the road, some drivers finally had enough. They insulted the activists and tried to drag them off the street on their own.

The actions of the climate group have legal consequences in some cases. During a trial against a climate activist, he glued himself to the table. (vk)