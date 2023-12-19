Home page World

From: Jacob Koch

They can be ironic: members of the “Last Generation” made an “offer” to Lufthansa after demanding compensation – with the slogan: “Hand on it”. © IMAGO (2) / Olaf Wagner / aal.photo

Lufthansa wants to see money from the “last generation” climate stickers. Are the most active even threatened with bankruptcy as a result of the claim for damages?

Berlin – Things have been going better for the activists of the “last generation” – the climate activists are currently struggling with declining social acceptance, house searches and high financial demands from Lufthansa. As reported, this compensation bill could apparently even threaten the entire existence of the “Last Generation”. Nevertheless, the crisis PR consultants of the “Last Generation” seem to be making the best of it and are presenting Lufthansa with an offer that it can only refuse. Criticism of the proposed climate adhesive also comes from the police union.

“Last generation” climate adhesives make an offer to Lufthansa after demanding compensation

Lufthansa's demands relate to several actions at German airports. At that time, the “Last Generation” caused a hustle and bustle in Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Brandenburg. There were flight cancellations, delays and diverted flights. A proud sum of Lufthansa now wants 740,000 euros from the “Last Generation”.. In all three actions, members of the group were arrested after getting stuck on the runways. The police had started investigations against the people who are now eligible for compensation claims.

Eurowings wrote the letter on behalf of the Lufthansa Group. Now the “Last Generation” announced: They are prepared to pay the demanded 740,000 euros in damages. In return, Lufthansa would have to pay the annual social costs of CO2 emissions. According to the activists, this is around six billion euros per year. The climate stickers wrote ironically in their statement, alluding to the sticking campaigns: “Hand on it, dear Lufthansa”.

“Your in-house lawyers are happy to help”: Police union teaches “Last Generation”

There is no reaction from Eurowings to this poisoned offer – when asked by our editorial team, they said that they did not want to comment on the matter due to the ongoing proceedings. The German Police Union has spoken out about this. On X, formerly Twitter, writes the police union to the “last generation”: “You should not pay 740,000 euros to Lufthansa for protests in 2022/23, but for the consequences of intentional criminal actions – this is called the polluter pays principle and the obligation to pay compensation. Your in-house lawyers will be happy to help.”

The police union had already taken a critical stance towards the “last generation” in the past. Within the police, the activist group's “increasing fanaticism” would cause “great concern”.

House searches at “Last Generation”: private rooms inspected by climate stickers

In the middle of the debate about Lufthansa's claims for damages, supporters of the “Last Generation” were also allowed to open the door to the police: spokeswoman Carla Hinrichs reported in a statement that private rooms were “ransacked”. Looking for color. “The police even searched the children’s rooms,” said Hinrichs. The background is actions by the “Last Generation” in Berlin, among others, when Christmas trees were sprayed orange. (Jacob Koch)