Forty-six points behind after three races are not too few. So much Charles Leclerc managed to rack up against defending champion Max Verstappen. Will this ‘treasure’ be enough for the Monegasque to keep the Red Bull driver at bay? According to the latter, 45 races would not be enough to close the gap with Ferrari, also because there is no ordinary driver at the helm of the Red, but that Leclerc who has given him a lot of trouble since karts.

According to former F1 driver Christian Klienthe Ferrari driver is on the same level as Verstappen: “Leclerc has already shown what he is capable of in his debut year at Ferrari, when his teammate was Sebastian Vettel“, He told his compatriots of ServusTV. “Ok, Carlos Sainz is also very good. But now that the car is fast enough to win, Leclerc’s exceptional talent comes to light. He is like Verstappen, he too has this quality. I think from a driving point of view, Leclerc is on a similar level to Verstappen. And thinking about the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, you can see how Charles is now ready to win the World Cup, also because he can count on a great advantage in the standings. But beware: in the past even bigger gaps have been closed, and there are still 20 races to go“.