Klebo will return to the Norwegian national team and refuse sponsor logos on the uniform

Five-time Olympic cross-country champion Johannes Klebo has returned to the Norwegian national team. This is reported by TV2.

The athlete has reached an agreement on a new agreement with the Norwegian Ski Association. It is noted that he will perform without the logos of personal sponsors on his uniform. “The worst thing about this situation is that we were accused of greed and selfishness. But this is not a question of money, so I can easily refuse the logos of my personal sponsors,” Klebo said.

On April 19, the Norwegian cross-country skiing team announced the decision to reduce its roster for next season due to funding problems. Klebo announced that he was refusing his place on the team. The athlete explained his decision with a desire to help the team cut costs and spend money on other skiers. He considered it wrong to receive funds for high-altitude training while the federation was cutting costs.

Last season, the Norwegian national team won the Nations Cup as part of the World Cup for both women and men. Representatives of the country Klebo and Tiril Weng also won the individual competitions.