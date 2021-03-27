Three-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion Johannes Klebo of Norway will not be able to attend the wedding of world champion Russian skier Alexander Bolshunov due to filming the show. The Russian told about this on March 27.

“Klebo won’t come after all. He wrote a letter in response, where it is indicated that he has signed a contract to shoot in the show from April 20 to 30, “- he is quoted as saying. TASS.

Bolshunov marries skier Anna Zherebyatyeva. The wedding is scheduled for April 24th.

In March 2020, Bolshunov spoke about friendly jokes when communicating with the Norwegians and, in particular, with Klebo. According to the skier, he likes to have fun with the Norwegians. Moreover, Bolshunov speaks to them in Russian, and they speak to him in Norwegian.

Bolshunov, 23, is the first skier in Russian history to win the World Cup. Previously, only two Soviet athletes succeeded – Alexander Zavyalov (in 1981 and 1983) and Vladimir Smirnov (in the 1990/91 season, later repeated his success in the Kazakhstan national team).

Bolshunov is the owner of three silver and one bronze medals at the 2018 Olympic Games and four silver medals at the 2019 World Championship. This season, before the World Cup, the Russian won the prestigious Tour de Ski.