Estadão Content
11/08/2024 – 15:46

Is Kleber Rosa a police officer? Which party does he belong to? And who is he? That is what the people of Salvador want to know when they type the name of the PSOL candidate for Mayor of Salvador into the Google search bar.

Rosa is the second participant of Joga no Google – Special Elections, a section of State which brings the most frequently asked questions to candidates for mayor of the ten main capitals of the country (Salvador, Fortaleza, Recife, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Goiânia and Manaus) about the main candidates of these cities on Google, the most used search engine in Brazil.

Check out the interview with Kleber Rosa:

What party is Kleber Rosa’s?

My party is PSOL. Party of Socialism and Freedom. Party of Boulos, Sâmia, Érika Hilton.

Is Kleber Rosa a police officer?

I have been a Civil Police investigator since 2000 and I have been a basic education teacher, a sociology teacher, since 1997, having been appointed to the State in 2022. Therefore, I share these two functions of extreme importance for guaranteeing the democratic rights of our population.

What are Kleber Rosa’s proposals?

Among the various proposals, which are many, is to solve the problem of urban mobility in Salvador. This is urgent considering that in the last ten years more than 600 bus lines have been cut, seriously compromising the quality of life of our population and the right of our population to move around the city in search of services and leisure.

Who is Kleber Rosa?

I am, first and foremost, a black man who saw myself as an activist from an early age, who dedicated my entire life to the fight against racism in everything I did, from the high school student movement, when I was 16, and then at university. I dedicated my academic studies, my scientific curiosity, to better understanding the phenomenon of racism.

Who is Kleber Rosa’s deputy?

Our vice-president is Ms. Mira. Ms. Mira is a woman who founded the homeless movement more than forty years ago. She is an activist in the fight for housing. She is a militant in the women’s movement, an activist in the black movement, and she shares a lot in common with me in terms of biography and commitment to popular struggles and the most sensitive causes of our people.

A curiosity…

Look, what is interesting to subscribers may not be interesting to me. Since I was a kid, I have always liked sports, so I still skate today. I like to skateboard. I like to surf too, and it’s been a while since I’ve surfed, but these two sports occupy a place in my passion that, from time to time, I get together with my oldest son, Fidel, who is 27 years old, and my youngest daughter, who is 12 years old, and we go ‘Sunday’ there riding the skate parks in the city of Salvador.