The Netherlands must finally say goodbye to consumer fireworks, according to GroenLinks and the Party for the Animals. Both parties will submit a bill this week to ban all fireworks except children’s fireworks from next New Year’s. “New Years Eve is no longer a festive start to a new year, but a succession of dangerous incidents,” says PvdD party leader Esther Ouwehand.

