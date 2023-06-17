Russian singer Klava Koka invited to her with a check of the Federal Tax Service

Russian singer Klavdia Vysokova, better known as Klava Koka, spoke about her plans to open a business and invited the Federal Tax Service (FTS) to check it out. This is reported Telegram-Shot channel.

“I’m still waiting for them to come to me, but something doesn’t come. Please come to visit me, I’m really looking forward to seeing you, because everything is clean with me, I have nothing to hide, ”said the artist at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

At the end of April, it was reported about the plans of the Federal Tax Service to check more than 30 bloggers with a multi-million audience for involvement in money laundering and tax evasion. The list includes bloggers Hussein Gasanov and Oksana Samoilova, TV presenter Regina Todorenko and hip-hop artist Instasamka. This decision was made shortly after popular bloggers Valeria Chekalina, known as Lerchek, Alexandra Mitroshina and Elena Blinovskaya were accused of tax evasion.