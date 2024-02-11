Yesterday, a group of UAE government ministers held a meeting with Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and president of the World Economic Forum, as part of the activities of the introductory day of the World Government Summit, which is held under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future,” and which begins from February 12 to 14 in Dubai.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the World Economic Forum in various fields.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, the Minister of Community Development, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, the Minister of Investment, Mohammed bin Hassan Al Suwaidi, the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and Vice President of the World Summit. For governments, Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Vice President of the World Government Summit, Omar Sultan Al Olama, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi.

Klaus Schwab praised the UAE's role in supporting global initiatives and projects that aim to improve people's lives and promote peace, coexistence and pluralism. He expressed his appreciation for the strategic partnership between the World Government Summit and the World Economic Forum, stressing his keenness to develop and deepen it in the future.

The meeting discussed the impact of rapid technological transformations on providing a variety of promising economic opportunities that can be used to achieve global aspirations at various economic, governmental and social levels, by enhancing joint cooperation and unifying efforts and future visions.

This meeting comes within the framework of the UAE's efforts to enhance international cooperation with the aim of achieving sustainable development, and to reach common formulas that contribute to confronting global economic challenges.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the World Government Summit and the World Economic Forum, in order to consolidate global dialogue, and present ideas and initiatives that can develop institutional work, which will reflect positively on development plans and the growth of global economies, as the Summit and Forum are considered pioneering platforms in providing opportunities for dialogue and knowledge exchange. Between decision makers, experts, thinkers and innovators on future issues, challenges and opportunities facing the world.

The two sides touched on the partnership agreements that the UAE signed with the World Economic Forum in Davos to enhance cooperation frameworks and joint work in many strategic sectors and fields, which constitutes a continuation of the positive cooperation between the two parties over more than 20 years, as the agreements cover a group of vital areas, including Global Future Councils and Trade, with the aim of enhancing work in these sectors by presenting innovative visions that suit the changes taking place at the current stage.

During the meeting, Professor Klaus Schwab provided an overview of the results of the Davos Summit 2024 and the future priorities of the Forum, with the aim of providing an opportunity to exchange views and ideas on how to enhance cooperation between the World Economic Forum and the UAE to achieve major transformations in multiple fields.