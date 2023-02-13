Schwab explained, during his speech in a main session titled “The State of the World” within the activities of the first day of the World Government Summit 2023, that the summit, which is held under the slogan “Foreseeing Future Governments”, is an important step towards thinking, anticipating the future and keeping abreast of new technological developments that are happening rapidly. Huge.

profound transformations

“A few weeks ago, we discussed during the annual meetings of the World Economic Forum in Davos the extent of our ability to adapt to global challenges, in light of the many and many crises,” Schwab said, adding, “The truth is that we live in a world that is witnessing profound transformations, and therefore we want to correct these Situations, managing change to get out and reach a better situation in the future compared to where we are now.

He pointed out that the world is now facing organized structural transformational measures, including economic transformations, which are framed by stimulating factors such as the shift in energy sources, noting that, for example, in the year 2050 we will have twice the gross domestic product, while there will be about 10 billion people in need. Energy, and at the same time, the goals of the Paris climate agreement and zero carbon emissions must be observed and achieved.

He added, “There are also political shifts, as we are shifting from a world dominated by one power in one way or another, to move towards a multipolar year,” calling for preserving international cooperation frameworks.

Accelerated development

Schwab stressed that global transformations also include rapid technical developments, which we considered a science fiction a few years ago, while all of this has become a reality that we live in now, as we see artificial intelligence, new space technology, industrial biology, and other technical developments that must be kept up. And prepare for it greatly.

And the Emirates News Agency (WAM) quoted Klaus Schwab as saying: “Our lives will change dramatically during the next 10 years, due to this rapid development.

He pointed out that the world will become better when intensifying and strengthening joint efforts and cooperation among all, in addition to that, governments should be quick to keep pace with these major developments, so that they possess forward-looking and proactive capabilities in order to be at the forefront, otherwise they will be on the losing side.

important factors

He added, “Governments must adapt quickly through the continuous development of their capabilities, and their plans must be flexible and able to return, because there will undoubtedly be major surprises that will appear in the coming years and cannot be expected,” adding: “The most important factor to face the rapid future changes It is “leadership”, for which he defined his own, based on 5 dimensions: the spirit, the brain, the heart, the muscles and the strong nerves.

The President of the World Economic Forum touched on the vision of the World Economic Forum for global challenges, pointing out that the forum works to enhance cooperation between governments, civil society and the media .. All these parties must join hands to look forward to the future.

He concluded his speech by saying, “The governments of the world are required to have the means to confront the tremendous speed of successive developments in the world, and they must convince their citizens that they are able to understand these changes and enhance their confidence in the measures they take.”