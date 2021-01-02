WORLD: Especially when it comes to dead children, the media are quick to talk about monsters or beasts. Does that even exist, evil, monsters, beasts?

Klaus Maria Brandauer: If “evil” manages to prevent us from acting, then it has already won. I worry about everything that leads us humans into a passivity. We are not victims of our circumstances, but the sum of all our thoughts and actions. We must not suppress the fact that something like “evil” can appear again and again in our lives, but we must not make the mistake of aligning ourselves with it, however. It’s a big task, but we have to face it for a lifetime.