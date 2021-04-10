Klaus Dodds is one of the leading international experts in geopolitics. From London, he spoke with Clarion about the conflicts that the world is going through, from China to the South Atlantic and how pandemic and power combine in the current global reality.

-How does geopolitics affect people’s health, due to the pandemic?

Geopolitics has as much impact on the COVID-19 pandemic as the characteristics of the virus itself. Competition between blocks of geopolitical power has paradoxical consequences in the face of the pandemic. On the one hand, it promotes health diplomacy in the form of medical and humanitarian assistance or intervention in other countries and areas of interest. On the other hand, the vaccine war is a good example of how states can behave “unhealthy”. Geopolitics makes countries try to secure an advantage by providing vaccines, undermining the efforts of others, or prioritizing protecting their national economies and supply chains. Another type of geopolitics formed by rebellion and resistance is also emerging: there are a growing number of international non-governmental organizations calling for greater global cooperation to tackle not only the pandemic but also economic and environmental issues.

-Has geopolitics returned to the world?

It never really left: even after the Cold War in the late 1980s, there was plenty of evidence that the world was not going to transform itself into a globalized paradise geared towards democratic market liberalism. The former Yugoslavia was being torn apart by violent nationalisms and ethnic cleansing, China was impervious to demands to embrace liberal democracy, and Russia was embarking on a rapid restructuring of government without altering patterns of privilege.

-Are we in a new Cold War?

If by “Cold War” we mean a shortened term for systemic competition, then the idea has some validity, although there is no global ideological struggle for hearts and minds between Washington and Beijing. China, Russia and the United States are pursuing their own global strategic projects, some cheaper (such as the Belt and Road Initiative) and others clearly military, such as control of the South China Sea. Russia and China have strategically aligned themselves in areas like the Arctic. Unlike the Cold War of the second half of the 20th century, today the world is much more integrated and interconnected from a financial, economic and environmental point of view. Both the United States and China have much to lose if the conflict escalates between the two and their allies. Since Russia views itself as a victim, it is more prone to being disruptive.

-How does geopolitics help explain the present and future of world affairs?

Geopolitics is fundamentally about struggles for space (physical and digital), resources, and strategic advantage. Not a week goes by without us reading about border disputes. It deals with how the world imagines, frames and maps spaces. And, increasingly, geopolitics makes it possible to understand the politics of the great powers and the systemic struggles between them for global dominance.

-What is the position of Latin America in a world of growing geopolitical competition?

It is a very unequal region in terms of capabilities, relationships, and geographic scope. Most likely, we will see Latin American countries balancing economic, geopolitical, commercial and strategic interests with great powers. One thing to watch closely for decades to come is where Latin American political leaders travel: it will be interesting to see how often Chinese and US delegations come and go.

-What are the most unexpected conflicts that the world will see?

International waters and global public goods. We will see more attempts to invade distant waters, remote regions and seabed resources, in addition to interfering with critical infrastructure and strategic locations such as straits and passages. Food security will take on greater prominence as the world is more affected by climate change. The pandemic will also force many countries to rethink the dependencies of global value chains. In a time of greater strategic competition, physical and digital geographies will be the area of ​​greatest tension

-How is Argentina affected by its presence in Antarctica and its claims in the South Atlantic?

In the South Atlantic and Antarctica there are territorial and resource interests in conflict. Chile and the United Kingdom also believe they have a special relationship with the Antarctic Peninsula, and use different justifications to explain their presence. The UK and Argentina have a number of separate but interconnected disputes in the South Atlantic, especially over the Falklands. The Antarctic Treaty was crucial as a stabilizing force. But it’s under pressure: In addition to fishing, China sees the area as part of its New Maritime Silk Road. Russia has “rediscovered” Antarctica seeking to curb China’s strategic advantages. Together with the United States, the powers will resist the demands of other countries such as the United Kingdom or Argentina.

-Do you see any changes regarding the Falklands after Brexit?

Although leaving the EU has complicated things for the islanders, we do not expect to see any major changes in the British position. The recent UK Defense, Foreign Policy and Security Integrated Review, released in March, reaffirms London’s commitment to defending overseas territories. The military presence in the Falkland Islands underpins the determination to consolidate the British presence in the South Atlantic.

Particular signs

Klaus Dodds is the world’s leading authority on geopolitics and security. He is Trustee of the Royal Geographical Society and Honorary Fellow of the British Antarctic Survey. He is Professor of Geography at Royal Holloway, University of London. He received the Philip Leverhulme Award for his achievements in the fields of geopolitics and human geography. He has worked for the UK Parliament as a specialist adviser on the Arctic.