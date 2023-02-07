Klaus Davi testifies for the ‘Ndrangheta: “On February 21 I will explain how I identified the boss’s killers”

On 26 May 2021 in the Archi district of Reggio Calabria, in the past theater of 2 ‘Ndrangheta wars which cost 1000 deaths, two young people aboard a white Fiat Doblò van they chase The known boss Franco Benestare who walked along via Croce Cimitero. According to the reconstructions of the mobile, the two would have intentionally invested the alleged mammasantissima following a feud between a group of splinters headed by the Molinetti family and the families that have represented the mafia establishment for 70 years, the De Stefano-Teganos.

A few hours after it happened, Klaus Davidwho knows the area like few others, publishes a series of posts with i names of the alleged bombers. Names that will then be confirmed after accurate and detailed investigations by the local mobile team. A fact that has shaken the clans, to the point that the journalist has been called as “witnesses” by the lawyers of the two attackers. The hearing will be held next Tuesday 21 February at 3 pm in the Bunker Room of the Reggio Calabria Court. An unprecedented fact, given that usually – when it happens – journalists are witnesses of the public prosecution. There is a lot wait For the interrogation Of Davi That ends up in the middle of a violent feud and is defined by Southern Gazette a “key witness”.



Here’s what the media specialist said Affaritaliani.it

Klaus Davi: “Here’s how I identified the killers of the boss Benestare”

Klaus, to simplify, have you been called to testify by alleged members of the ‘Ndrangheta, embarrassed? “In no way. They always ahead. For them I represent something because I work in the area. Mica being comfortably in the drafting with the “keys”. Since I represent something (and not positive) for the Molinetti family, perhaps the State should have realized it before the ‘Ndrangheta. But that doesn’t mean that this hasn’t happened.” How did you guess the names? “Moving the ass … A style that not everyone likes, and many lawsuits derive from this. I’m sorry for the detractors (many of whom are radical chic Milanese anti-mafia ‘opinionists’, but the contempt is reciprocated), but the field journalism exists.

End up in the middle of a dispute between bosses like Benestare and the Molinetti. Isn’t that a dangerous role?



The State has to tell me if I risk anything. Since I haven’t heard from the prefecture for years, don’t worry the state, don’t worry Klaus Davi”. What will you reveal? “It depends on what they will ask me. There are no mysteries, it’s just pure work.”

Klaus Davi, the “bomb statements” about the killers of the ‘Ndrangheta boss. And on Messina Denaro …

“I will tell the truth and that this could collide with a ‘post-agricultural’ conformist and petty bourgeois Calabrian mafia narrative I don’t give a damn. My testimony, in its small way, could help awaken public interest in the ‘Ndrangheta issue because I think it is known that I am talking about first-hand life experiences, not taken from sketchbooks or hearsay…”.

Talking about Messina Money you ruled out the state-mafia negotiation for his capture.

Absolutely. Does not exist. It’s a beautiful slander And Good. The supporter of the Gravianos is making a living from the media. But if it should be proved that he has manipulated in the appropriate locations, who can exclude that the next arrested person is not him? There’s no joking about some things” And about her look? “Very well-groomed and “combed”. We gays wore those little suits with the collar adorned with an overflowing ‘fourrure’ in the seventies. By now the mafia is metrosexual in style. But I can’t say more about this”.

