Klaus Davi attacked in front of the mosque in Milan, shoving, spitting and insults

“Spintoni spits threats towards Klaus Davi who yesterday went near the Islamic Center on Viale Jenner in Milan to carry out some interviews with passers-by and those who frequent the Mosque. Around 1pm some frequenters of the Islamic Center pounced on the journalist, ordering him to leave the area, shouting and pushing him. “You are murderers, go away, you son of a bitch…. You fucking Jew…we’ll kill you”.

The attack would have degenerated if some passers-by had not intervened to contain the two attackers. “I was asking questions on the avenue about October 7th, about the war in the Middle East, about the hostages in the hands of Hamas, when the two men threatened me, pushed me and spat on me. I tried to stay calm. My intention was simply to investigate the point of view of those who frequented the center regarding the massacre of October 7th. And then we were on the Avenue, a public space, not inside the centre”. Davi stopped despite frequent intimidation until 3pm.

“My intention was to ask the Imam some questions. But there was no way and in any case I respected his wish not to speak without entering the Mosque”.

The journalist approached a young mosque-goer asking him to light a cigarette for him. But the young man was apostrophized by a man who ordered him in Arabic “don’t do it, he’s a Jew. “This thing really struck me, really disturbing. I am for religious freedom, but what type of culture is conveyed in these contexts? What risks is the Jewish community running?”

“I want to point out that I was alone. that I absolutely did not alert the police because it is not my habit to do so, I don’t want to make taxpayers pay for the cost of my security just because I do my job, and to be honest I wouldn’t have imagined such a widespread rate of aggression and territorial control. Never seen such a marking of the territory, even in very complex areas. But here we are not in Ponticelli or Caivano or Archi, here we are on the streets of Milan. The State and politics should reflect”.

Milan Police Headquarters: “Having taken note of the incident, no complaints at the moment”

The Milan police headquarters has taken note with its competent offices, the local police station and the Digos of what happened to Klaus Davi. In any case, at the moment there is no complaint or complaint filed. So sources in Via Fatebenefratelli. Should the mass media expert decide to file a complaint, further investigations will be initiated.

President of the Jewish Community of Milan: “Aggression results from Propal climate”

“On Wednesday, after the rape of the 12-year-old Jewish girl in France, I warned about the situation of anti-Zionism/anti-Semitism that Jewish communities are experiencing from the USA to Europe, up to Milan. Now the attack on the journalist Klaus Davi because he is Jewish in Viale Jenner (central area of ​​Milan, not remote suburbs) illustrates the situation in Milan better than a thousand words, while Mayor Sala makes people vote for fake recognition of Palestine which is only useful to glorify and legitimize Islamic fanaticism”, comments Walker Meghnagi, president of the Jewish Community of Milan.

“If a journalist, just because he is considered Jewish, can no longer work because he suffers heavy racist intimidation – observes Meghnagi – the matter is very serious. Not only for the Jews, but for journalism and freedom of information in our country”. All this “is the result of the Propal climate which since 7 October has made the life of Jews in Milan difficult: from the university to 25 April until Pride, it’s all a continuous glorification of the ‘Resistance’ of Hamas terrorists”. And so, he concludes, “those who haven’t done or said anything before should examine their consciences. Especially if he has important institutional positions.”