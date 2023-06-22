Klaukkala | The car crashed into a wall in Nurmijärvi, a 19-year-old man died

There were four passengers in the car at the time of the accident, one of whom died.

Young a man died after a car crashed into a wall in Klaukkala in Nurmijärvi the night before Thursday, says the Itä-Uusimaa police.

The police suspect that the car ran into the wall at the intersection of Klaukkalantie and Kirkkotie.

The emergency center received a notification about the collision between Wednesday and Thursday at around 1:30 a.m. The rescue service was called to the scene.

Four people were found in the car, one of whom was dead. The deceased was a 19-year-old man. Three other passengers were taken to hospital.

Based on preliminary information from the police, it seems that the driver of the car was driving at a considerable speed.

The driver is preliminarily suspected of grossly endangering traffic safety, gross negligence of death and negligence of injury, but the titles may still change during the preliminary investigation.

The police are investigating what happened.