TDespite an increase in card use during the Corona crisis, Germans still prefer to pay with cash in an international comparison. Only 38 percent would like to pay with the card when shopping, according to a survey of 9,000 consumers on behalf of the Swedish payment service provider Klarna, which is available to the newspapers of the Funke media group. This puts German citizens far behind the international front runners Sweden (72 percent), Finland (70 percent) and Norway (67 percent).

According to this, almost every second person in Germany (49 percent) still prefers to pay in cash. Women in particular prefer cash payments in the supermarket (52 percent), 45 percent for men. In Sweden, on the other hand, only nine percent use cash, in Finland 15 percent. Only in Austria is cash almost as popular with 47 percent of the population as it is in Germany.

Payment via mobile phone not yet exhausted

Paying by smartphone is also comparatively little appreciated in this country: According to the survey, only nine percent of Germans pay in stores by mobile phone. Women are seven percent behind men (ten percent). Innovative payment methods, however, are particularly popular with 26 to 35-year-olds: 16 percent of this group say they prefer to pay with their smartphone in the supermarket.

According to this, digital payment solutions are used most in Australia and the Netherlands (17 percent each), in Great Britain (14 percent) and in the USA (13 percent). Paying by smartwatch, face recognition or fingerprint is only used by two percent of German citizens, according to the survey.